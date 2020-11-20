Advertisement
Chris Garven salutes an old friend after laying a wreath and poppy following the ceremony. Members scoured the cemetery for the graves of fallen veterans to lay wreaths and poppies.

Remembrance Day had to be conducted a little differently this year , with Covid-19 putting a limit on how many can attend public gatherings. Consequentially, the members of Inuvik Legion McInnes Branch 220 held a smaller ceremony by invitation only and broadcast the ceremony live on their Facebook page and shared on the Inuvik Drum’s page. Historically, the gathering draws anywhere from 400 to 500 people to remember the men and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Canadians. But this year, the most the Legion could accommodate was 50 people.

Inuvik Legion chaplain Dave DeKwant gave both prayers and benediction during the ceremony. Several moments of silence were held in honour of the fallen.

 

For the Canadian federal government, Canadian Rangers Master Cpl. Randy Zerke laid a wreath after saluting the cenotaph. Following him were East Three Secondary School vice principal Bhupinder Mattoo and Girl Guides of Canada representative Kristen Colton.
Representing the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion, Shannon Lee Clark pays her respects after laying a wreath. Two wreathes were laid down by legion representatives, with president Matthew Millet laying the other one.
Representing the GNWT, deputy premier Diane Archie bows her head in silence. Also laying a wreath was Inuvik Mayor Natasha Kulikowski and Gwich’in Tribal Council Deputy Grand Chief Kristine McLeod.
Inuvik Legion McInnes Branch 220 president Matthew Millet tells the story of the Cree Code Talkers, who helped the allies defeat the Nazis in the Second World War, during his presidential address at the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day ceremony.
Const. Chris Helgeson saluts the cenotaph before laying a wreath on behalf of the RCMP. Representatives from the RCMP, department of national defence and fire department all paid their respects.
Inuvik Legion Executive Committee secretary Kayla Hansen-Craik salutes the cenotaph at the Inuvik Cemetery before members set out to lay poppies on the graves of veterans. Several wreaths were also laid at the cemetery.
Eugene Rees emceed the ceremony and read out the Act of Remembrance during the ceremony. Aside from when they were speaking, everyone indoors wore a mask for the occasion.
Advertisement

Eric Bowling

A lover of knowledge and adventure, Eric Bowling jumped at the opportunity to write for the Inuvik Drum and to see the world from a totally different vantage point. He has covered just about everything...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.