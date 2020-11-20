Remembrance Day had to be conducted a little differently this year , with Covid-19 putting a limit on how many can attend public gatherings. Consequentially, the members of Inuvik Legion McInnes Branch 220 held a smaller ceremony by invitation only and broadcast the ceremony live on their Facebook page and shared on the Inuvik Drum’s page. Historically, the gathering draws anywhere from 400 to 500 people to remember the men and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Canadians. But this year, the most the Legion could accommodate was 50 people.

Advertisement