It was a bit different than usual, but Inuvik came together Nov. 27-29 for its annual Arctic Market Christmas craft fare. Covid-19 restrictions limited how many tables could be set up and how many people could be in the Midnight Sun Complex at once, requiring would-be shoppers to book their time at the main building in advance. To accommodate merchants, both the Inuvik Youth Centre and Children First Centre opened their doors for additional table space for the vendors.

A second Arctic Market is being planned for Dec. 19.

Advertisement