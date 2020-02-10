IN PHOTOS: Inuvik flips for Judo

Judoka from Yellowknife and Whitehorse join in the fifth Arctic Open Judo Tournament Jan. 31-Feb.1 at East Three School.

Whitney Weaver tosses Scottie James-Sheppard during the closing moments of the tournament. Weaver ultimate got a silver ulu and James-Sheppard took the bronze in the senior mixed category.

For the first time ever, Inuvik was host to the fifth Arctic Open Judo tournament, a gathering of northern judoka to test out their techniques before heading to the higher tier competitions further south. Because the Kuzari Judo club was growing, they were given the opportunity to host the Jan. 30-Feb. 1 gathering of three clubs that saw practitioners from both Yellowknife and Whitehorse make the trek.

Bartosz Losinska throws Lachlan Conway-Adams during a match. Lachlan ultimately told the gold ulu for the Novice standing while Bartosz took the silver back to Whitehorse.
Mairy Kingmiaqtuq-Devlin eyes her coach as she tussles with Henry Todd of the Yukon during the earlier part of the tournament. Novices compete on the ground to ensure they have their breakfalls down before they start throwing each other around.
Scottie James-Sheppard pins his teammate Dan Dao during a matchup. In total, seven judoka made the trek from Whitehorse for the tournament.
Maddysen Kingmiaqtuq-Devlin prepares to throw Brandon-Lee Chiason from the Yukon during a match. Maddysen was awarded the silver ulu for intermediate standing category.
Ben Lojang of the Yukon and Dmitri Blyth get tangled up during a match. Dmitri was singled out as the best sportsman of the tournament.
Scottie James-Sheppard gets twisted by Bernard Briggs. Briggs ultimately won the gold ulu in the senior mixed category and James-Sheppard took the bronze.
Whitney Weaver of Yellowknife tosses Dan Dao of the Yukon over her shoulder during a match. Weaver was the sole judoka from Yellowknife to compete in the tournament.

1 COMMENT

  1. Thank you Eric Bowling – I appreciate the report and photos. I was one of the coaches from team Yukon. There was group of 30 people that were able to fly Air North from Whitehorse to Inuvik. 11 athletes from Northern Lights and 4 from Shiroumakai in Whitehorse plus Hiroshikai had 5 from Carcross. Kuzuri Judo Club members was a great host to a wonderful tournament. Thank you sensei Ed!

