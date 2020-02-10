For the first time ever, Inuvik was host to the fifth Arctic Open Judo tournament, a gathering of northern judoka to test out their techniques before heading to the higher tier competitions further south. Because the Kuzari Judo club was growing, they were given the opportunity to host the Jan. 30-Feb. 1 gathering of three clubs that saw practitioners from both Yellowknife and Whitehorse make the trek.
IN PHOTOS: Inuvik flips for Judo
Thank you Eric Bowling – I appreciate the report and photos. I was one of the coaches from team Yukon. There was group of 30 people that were able to fly Air North from Whitehorse to Inuvik. 11 athletes from Northern Lights and 4 from Shiroumakai in Whitehorse plus Hiroshikai had 5 from Carcross. Kuzuri Judo Club members was a great host to a wonderful tournament. Thank you sensei Ed!