Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Health and Wellness Staff filled the first floor of the IRC building with purple. Front, L-R is Alecia Lennie, Regional Health Promotions Coordinator and Britney Selina, Manager Youth Programs. Second row, L-R: Evelyn Storr, Director Health and Wellness, Alice Thrasher, Manager of Early Childhood Programs and Sarah MacNabb, Dementia Project Coordinator. Third row, L-R: Ruth Goose, Elder’s Advocate, Meghan Etter, Manager Counselling Services and Jimmy Ruttan, Manager On-the-Land Wellness Programs. Back row, L-R: Peggy Day, After-Care Coordinator and Rhonda John, Regional Child First Initiative. Photo courtesy Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.
Roberta Cardinal takes a break from window decorating at Aurora College to show off her purple hoodie as part of the effort to raise awareness to end family violence. The college moved its front office upstairs to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. Photo courtesy Aurora College.
Across Inuvik, the town took on a purple hue on Nov. 26 as residents donned violet colours to raise awareness about and combat Family and Domestic violence. Inuvik’s Mental Health Awareness Working group helped spread the word with an online contest over the Facebook group Inuvik Rant and or Rave 2.0 challenging all across the town to take a photo of themselves and post it to enter a draw for a small prize, and Inuvik responded in droves.
‘Wizard in Training’ Lex Morey shows you can stand against family violence at any age. Morey was one of several people to show support for raising awareness about domestic issues. Photo courtesy Renee Morey.
Dan Carmicheal shows off his purple pinstripe while on shift during the day. Even people who didn’t join the online contest donned purple to show their support to end family violence. Photo courtesy Inuvik Mental Health Working Group
Aurora College Campus staff joined in the effort to spread awareness, spelling out the hastage #standingtogethertoendfamilyviolence across safe social distancing. Back, L-R: Joanna Hartley, Laura Hicks, Carol Larlee and Jeff Sutton. Front, L-R: Greta Sittichinli, Roberta Cardinal, Robbie Joe, Ashley Okrainec, Kelli Coote and Julias Dimaano. Photo courtesy Aurora College.
Lindsey Watt, Colin McAsikle, Amelie Mainguy-Deslandes, Michelle Chui, Laura Petersen, Jenel Zabala and Tanya Snowshoe of the Inuvik Rehab Department show their colours, masks and safe social distancing skills all in one go. Photo courtesy Inuvik Rehab Department
Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Chair and CEO Duane Ningaqsiq Smith shows his support with a purple shirt and frame. The mask is pretty close to purple too. Photo courtesy Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.
Staff at the Inuvialuit Corporate Building gathered around the Christmas tree on the third floor to show their support. Front (L-R) Lucy Kuptana, Director of Operations, Culture, Communications, Shelley Hendrick, Manager, Community Support, Ruth Goose Elder’s Advocate, and Inuvialuit Regional Corportation Chair and CEO Duane Ningaqsiq Smith. Back (L-R): George Parkes, Manager IT Services, Johanna Mitchener, Manager, Commercial Projects, Charles Klengenberg, Director Inuvialuit Lands Administration, Vina Norris, Sr. Manager HR, Emily Arey, Deputy Registrar of Enrolment, Erin Baldwin, Accounting Supervisor, Carmen Wade, Receptionist, Beverly Lennie, Nanilavut Project Administrator, Peggy Day, After-Care Coordinator, Noel Gordon, Facilities Manager, Elizabeth Illasiak, Accounting Officer, Samuel Dyck, Program and Policy Analyst, Bob Simpson, Director Government Affairs, Elizabeth Kolb, Communications Advisor, Ashley Lennie, Finance Analyst and Daniel Aviugana, Executive Assistant. Photo courtesy Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.
Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Innovation, Science and Climate Change got into the spirit at the Mack Travel Building. Front row, L-R: Pauley Tedoff, Qanuippitaa? National Inuit Health Survey Technician and Tyra Cockney-Goose, Environmental Policy and Climate Change Assistant. Back row, L-R: Matthew Chudek, Statistician, Tess Forbes, Marine Program Coodinator, Kendra Tingmiak, Inuit Research Advisor and Jennifer Parrott Director of Innovation, Science & Climate Change. Photo courtesy Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.
