Across Inuvik, the town took on a purple hue on Nov. 26 as residents donned violet colours to raise awareness about and combat Family and Domestic violence. Inuvik’s Mental Health Awareness Working group helped spread the word with an online contest over the Facebook group Inuvik Rant and or Rave 2.0 challenging all across the town to take a photo of themselves and post it to enter a draw for a small prize, and Inuvik responded in droves.

Advertisement