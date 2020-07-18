Advertisement
Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

People out and about in Inuvik July 15 got a rare sight around 7:40 p.m. when an eagle swooped down from the heavens and took out a seagull right in front of the post office. The eagle was kind enough to pose for pictures by interested onlookers as it enjoyed its dinner.

A lover of knowledge and adventure, Eric Bowling jumped at the opportunity to write for the Inuvik Drum and to see the world from a totally different vantage point. He has covered just about everything...

