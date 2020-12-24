Before Santa retired to the North Pole to get back to work, everyone who came out for sledding lined up for a group photo. In total, 24 people and one pooch came out to see Mr. Kringle off. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Holiday cheer has hit the Mackenzie Delta, with activities in every community up and down the Dempster Highway. Tsiigehtchic was no exception, kicking off its 12 days of Christmas celebration Dec. 2 with a family skate night on Ghost Lake. With temperatures a balmy -6 C and a good supply of hot chocolate and tea provided by Tsiigehtchic Community Recreation Department, the whole community and their furry friends came out for the party, was followed up with a sledding with Santa the next day.
Payton Inglangasuk is all smiles as she spins around the lake. Skaters of all ages came out to enjoy the festivities. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Brooklyn Niditchie and Heidi Blake help keep each other balanced while skating. Temperatures were just right for a fun evening. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Paisley Mitchell, Heidi Blake, Brooklyn Niditchie, Payton Inglangasuk and Mae Steiner form a line during the skate while Jolene and Mia Blake practice. It was a fun night for the kids and a great teaching opportunity for the parents. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Donald McLeod Jr., Sydney Vanloon, Mae Steiner, Paisley Mitchell, Taylor Vanloon and Shrone Vanloon enjoy hot chocolate around the fire. Skaters had plenty of chances to refresh themselves throughout the night. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Jolene Blake cleans Mia Blake’s face while Char Blake holds ‘Buddy’ the Labrador hound puppy. Even Tsiigehtchic’s furriest residents joined in the festivities. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Mexican Mitchell, Cruz Blake and Arthur Blake play ice hockey on Ghost Lake. Numerous fun activities were held throughout the night. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
No sand? No problem! Heidi Blake, Paisley Mitchell, Payton Inglangasuk, Brooklyn Niditchie bury Lennox Blake in the snow. Goes to show you can make a beach anywhere. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Kathleen Steiner, Hailey Cardinal, Mae Steiner, Teresa Steiner and Alyssa McDonald form a line during the evening skate. It was a fun night for both the kids and the adults. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
George Niditchie the 3rd looks up at the camera while warming his hands by the fire. Even though it was only –6 C out, residents appreciated the chance to warm up from time to time. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Santa Claus, played by Calvin McDonald, brings firewood out to the party site on Dec. 3. Kids were able to slide with the man himself throughout the evening. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Hudson Kogiak is all smiles as he starts tobogganing down the hill while friends Tucker Kogiak and Jase Blake ready their sleds. Temperatures remained steady for a fun night of activities. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Heidi Blake sliding with Santa Claus, played by Calvin McDonald down the hill. Kids of all sizes couldn’t contain their smiles. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Nellie McDonald poses with Santa Claus, played by Calvin McDonald. Tsiigehtchic’s Christmas activities had something for the whole family. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Santa Claus, played by Calvin McDonald, gives Donald McLeod Jr. a boost as he sleds down the hill. Arthur Blake looks on anticipating his turn. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Alyssa McDonald, Hudson Kogiak, Mexican Mitchell and Paisley Mitchell race down the hill. The Mackenzie Valley provided for some excellent sledding opportunities. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Mia and Memphis Blake hang on tight as Santa Claus, played by Calvin McDonald, gives them a boost down the hill. It was dark enough that kids brought lights to be able to see. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
Mia Blake and Santa Claus, played by Calvin McDonald, engage in a staring contest during the evening. Kids were delighted to see the man himself throughout the night. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
A group shot of everyone who made it out for the skate night, from Elders to toddlers to puppies and everyone in between. At least 36 residents stuck it out for the whole night. Photos courtesy Lawrence Norbert
A lover of knowledge and adventure, Eric Bowling jumped at the opportunity to write for the Inuvik Drum and to see the world from a totally different vantage point. He has covered just about everything...
