Holiday cheer has hit the Mackenzie Delta, with activities in every community up and down the Dempster Highway. Tsiigehtchic was no exception, kicking off its 12 days of Christmas celebration Dec. 2 with a family skate night on Ghost Lake. With temperatures a balmy -6 C and a good supply of hot chocolate and tea provided by Tsiigehtchic Community Recreation Department, the whole community and their furry friends came out for the party, was followed up with a sledding with Santa the next day.

