Inuvik DrumNWT News/North IN PHOTOS: A weekend of wonder at Inuvik’s Sunrise Festival Annual festival to celebrate first sunrise of the year ran Jan. 3-5. By Eric Bowling - January 8, 2020 236 Fireworks over Inuvik during the Sunrise Festival, Jan. 4. For three days, Inuvik was bustling with cross-cultural activity, as dancers taught their moves, sculptors taught their arts and free activities abounded from Jan. 3-5. Leo Cherniwchan-Heller, 2, examines on a paper lantern he helped his mother construct during the lantern making workshop Jan. 4. Philip Gosselin, who came all the way up from Canadian Forces Base 4 Wing near Cold Lake, Alta. assists in a pancake breakfast with Coun. Dez Loreen and Lorna Jones-Martin of the Inuvik Ladies Auxilliary on Jan. 4. Snow sculptor Joe Nasogaluak etches out a carving of Mario in preparation for the snow carving workshop he hosted Jan. 4. He noted he was thankful for the plumber, as a new Mario game for his family finally got the kids off Fortnite. It’s a me! Mario!Joe Nasogaluak’s sculpture of the world-famous plumber overlooks the utilidor system. Mama mia! Karlene Green works on a sculpture during the Snow Carving Workshop Jan. 4. She said she was working on a Minon. Karlene Green’s sculpture of a Minion seems calm. A little too calm. What’s this guy up to? A massive bonfire was lit Jan. 4 at Twin Lakes in the leadup to the fireworks. Burning at the top of the stack of pallets is a sign saying 2019 to put the last year to rest. Residents gather around the annual bonfire at Twin Lakes Jan. 4. The hot fire created a sphere of warmth in a -35C night. Fireworks light off over the fire during the second night of the Inuvik Sunrise Festival. Fireworks over Inuvik during the Sunrise Festival, Jan. 4. Fireworks over Inuvik during the Sunrise Festival, Jan. 4. Gwich’in Grand Chief Bobbie Jo Greenland answers questions alongside actors Shafin Karim and Mozhdah Jamalzadah following a screening of the upcoming film Red Snow, a story of a Gwich’in warrior in the Canadian Army who gets caught up in the lives of locals under Talliban oppression. The movie held two screenings and was met with standing ovations both nights. Hannah Prestage holds a Warrior pose during the self-guided Snow Yoga to kick off the third day of the Inuvik Sunrise Festival on Jan. 5. Leo Cherniwchan-Heller enjoys some maple candy at the Parks Canada tent throughout the festival. Boiled maple syrup in snow makes for a delicious wintertime snack, but he’s already figured that out. Theland Kicknosway explains some technique to Mackenzie Cockney during the Hoop Dance workshop Jan. 5. Mackenzie Cockney shows off a ‘Earth’ he put together using hoops during the Hoop Dance workshop Jan. 5. Amanda Beveridge throws a pass during the Edmonton Eskimos toss to win contest Jan. 5, where residents took a shot at knocking down pins and won signed CFL footballs for their effotrts. Just behind her is Ryan King signing autographs for the kids. Free dogsled rides were given out for the kids during the late afternoon down in Twin Lakes Dec. 5.(Eric Bowling / NNSL Media)
Happy to c Our Edm.Eskimo Football team attending, participating & making a difference for a better tomorrw. But of course, the sunshine shines on our very own, Tuktoyaktuk’s’ own, tht is, Master Carver/Instructor; BunnyBoy ( Joe Nasogaluak). Twas’ an extremely family-oriented & FUN Festival, enjoyed by many. Thank u. Quyanainni, organizers; job well done, a successful outcome, for sure!!