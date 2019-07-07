Great Northern Arts festival announces schedule

Inuvik

The Great Northern Arts Festival (GNAF) has announced their special projects and performance schedule for the upcoming July 12 to 20 event.

This year there will be special presentations from the Inuit Art Foundation on trademarking, Aurora College will be hosting micro-manufacturing demonstrations, small business workshops, information sessions on bronze casting and a presentation from the GNWT on the drafting of a new NWT Arts Strategy.

The festival will also feature performances from the Aklavic Drummers and Dancers, Delta Good Time Band and Trent Agecoutay and the Legacies.

For a fully detailed schedule visit the GNAF website and Facebook page.

— Brett McGarry