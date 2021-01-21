A man is in custody in relation to a fire truck theft that occurred in Inuvik on January 19.

RCMP say they were called in to investigate after a 105-foot ladder truck was taken without permission from the front of the Inuvik Fire Department headquarters at some point between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Police were called at 8:40 p.m. and multiple RCMP detachments from the Beaufort Delta were involved in the hunt for the missing truck.

A witness spotted the truck making its way south towards Tsiigehtchic by way of the Dempster Highway. Police eventually conducted a traffic stop on the truck along the highway before it reached Tsiigehtchic an arrested a lone male.

A 43-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while impaired, refusal to comply with demands for an alcohol test and failure to comply with conditions. A court date has not been released yet.

Inuvik Fire Department said the damage to the ladder truck was minimal but was still being assessed. To replace the truck would cost at least $750,000.

“We do not consider the actions of this particular individual to be representative of our community,” said fire chief Cynthia Hammond in a release. “We believe our residents share our serious concerns about the theft of a vital emergency response vehicle.

“We wish to thank the RCMP, fire personnel and community members who assisted in safely locating the truck and returning it to the Fire Hall.”