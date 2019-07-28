Fire near Tsiigehtchic grows to more than 27,000 hectares in size

The wildfire 90 km east of Tsiigehtchic is burning along the Mackenzie River and has grown to 27,319 hectares in size, according to the Environment and Natural Resources’ NWT Wildfire update page.

“Crews are monitoring this fire and are setting up sprinklers at a cabin 30 km northwest of the fire today. Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson may continue to experience smoke throughout the day,” states the page.

Just yesterday, on July 27, the fire was measured at 7,236 hectares, almost double the size of the Awry Lake wildfire 41 km outside of Yellowknife that spread to 4,084 hectares that same day.

As of July 28, the severity of the fire was “high,”, and conditions were expected to grow to “extreme” on July 29.