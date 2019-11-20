EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Wrestling league’s debut packs Ingamo Hall

Ingamo Hall shook with cheers as recovering wrestler Wade Blu finally had it with visiting heel Ace Redman Jr. trash talking his town and elbow dropped him, allowing hometown hero Jarred Kalifornia a.k.a the San Francisco Sea Lion to win the tag team match.

It was the finale of one heck of a night at Proving Ground as Totally Arctic Wrestling made its debut to a full capacity crowd Nov. 16, selling 150 tickets and drawing in even more people for standing room only.

“The lineup is crazy!” said league owner Raging Ray Jean, before handing the mic off to Blu, who is technically part of the wrestling stable but was out of the event with an injury. “He’s technically the emcee. I’m paying him big dollar, and I actually want him to do something for the big dollar I’m paying him.”

“What? Big dollars?” asked Blu.

“No, not dollars. I said big dollar!” laughed Jean with his finger pointed up as he walked out of the ring.

