EXCLUSIVE: Fort McPherson boy presents letter to council with three pages of signatures

Nine-year-old Zandar Koe asked council to consider opening the currently closed arena for New Year's

A young man in Fort McPherson got a taste of how government works as he presented a letter to hamlet council Nov. 6.

Zandar Koe, 9, was hoping to play hockey in the arena during New Year’s, as per tradition. Normally, the arena is opened by December to let the kids play. However, the arena was closed over the summer as part of the construction of the new community hall.

“They closed it this summer, so I wanted to see if they would open it on New Year’s,” he said.

So he wrote the letter, requesting that council find a way to do just that. As news of the letter spread around town, peers and adults offered their support for his cause and signed the letter. By the time the letter reached the council, it had three pages’ worth of signatures.

