Landfast ice in the Beaufort Delta is melting faster than any time in recorded history.

That’s the conclusion of measurements taken over the year and compared to last year.

‘Landfast ice’ is the term used for ice that freezes to the shoreline over the winter. It is often the only line of defence between the shoreline and the pounding waves of the ocean.

