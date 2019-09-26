Early November to ring in 911 emergency phone service

A new 911 system is set to save lives, according to assistant fire marshal Rick Lindsay.

Speaking to Inuvik town council on Monday, he laid out the basics of dialing 911 in the region, which he said should be implemented by Nov. 12 at the latest.

As a result, “we don’t want anyone calling prior to it rolling out, because you won’t get anyone on the phone,” Lindsay told Inuvik Drum.

Implementation won’t mark a major difference for Inuvik, he said. “But you take Paulatuk or Sachs Habour, just the fact you can get somebody online that can walk you through basic first aid” could be life-saving.

A former ambulance attendant, Lindsay said he recalled four people who died because they couldn’t access first aid. If someone has access to first aid instruction via 911, it could make all the difference.

Lindsay added that residents shouldn’t forget local emergency numbers. For example, dialing 222 for fire sends the call to Alberta and then back to Inuvik. Calling 911 would add another step, where the 911 centre would have to transfer to Alberta, and add to the wait time for assistance.

Also on Monday, Fire Chief Cynthia Hammond told council that her service could benefit from the 911 service.

“When our landlines are down, right now we have to send out a public notice,” she said, explaining its unpredictable when this can occur and the notification includes an alternate cell number.

“At 2 in the morning, we don’t know if our landlines are down, then we have no way to communicate to the public other than through Facebook, or … our town website.”

“It’s almost a back-mechanism. If 222 isn’t working, 911 is still going to work because the cell phones are still working.”

Once it begins, residents will dial 911 and an operator will ask their location. After confirming this, the operator will determine whether callers need fire, police or ambulance services and get a call back number.

However, Lindsay told council the service will not create cell phone coverage where it doesn’t exist, and will not create emergency services that were previously unavailable.

He also cautioned against making non-emergency calls, using the example of raven eating a resident’s garbage, or car slipping into a ditch.

Additionally, if a resident can’t speak English or French, a translation service will be available, which Lindsay said will include regional Indigenous languages. In these instances, the translator will stay on the line until help arrives.

The service will also include a monthly cost of $1.70 per phone line. Satellite phones can also be used to contact 911.

Lindsay said the service is “bound” to save lives in the region.

“This’ll help. This really helps,” he said.