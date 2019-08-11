Drop Zone offers indoor summer fun

Residents can gain access to activities such as ping pong, mini-putting, bowling, and more

As temperatures continue to drop and the sun slowly begins to set, the Town of Inuvik is providing youth with the opportunity to savour their final month of summer vacation with their indoor Drop Zone centre.

Every evening from Monday to Friday until Aug. 31, youth are invited to swing by the arena space at the Midnight Sun Complex to engage in activities such as mini putting, bowling, ping pong, air hockey and more.

“It offers a safe environment for kids to play and enjoy themselves without being outside in the cold,” said Steve Krug, the Town’s recreation programmer. “The weather recently has turned pretty rapidly. The parks and playgrounds are still fun places in town, but this just gives an alternative for them.”

Youth are also able to access lacrosse equipment and a batting cage, while the addition of kinder blocks allows younger visitors to build forts or obstacle courses. There’s also a colouring station for those who are looking to do some arts and crafts.

Two CPR- trained staff members are always on-hand to monitor the space or even play with the youth.

“Typically it’s for kids and youth. But some adults do come with their kids,” said Krug.

There’s a $3 fee for youth between the ages of six and 12, who have access to the Drop Zone’s features from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Between 6:30 pm and 9 pm, the space is reserved for anyone who is 13 and older, who are required to pay a $5 fee.

“It’s really affordable for them to participate. It’s here for them to use,” said Krug. “Hopefully we continue to see kids and youth come out and accessing it.”

Residents can also rent the centre out on weekends for their own private use for two-hour time blocks at $75 an hour, according to Krug.

“If people want to come out and check it out, by all means. It’s here for people to use. It’s a pretty fun spot,” said Krug. “It’s all here for people to come, explore and check out.”