Curling season wraps up with back-to-back championships

Team Robertson wins the men's championship, team Mitchell claims the women's and team Sittichinli/Arey takes the mixed championship. All three will represent the North at bonspiels later this year.

Inuvik Curling Club wrapped up its season with a pair of bonspiels to send teams to national championships later in the year, with the club championships Feb 28-29 and the mixed championship going to several tiebreakers March 4-5.

In the end, Team Robertson won the men’s championship, Team Mitchell won the women’s championship and Team Sittichinli/Arey won the mixed championship.

“I’m very excited to be going,” said Pearl Gillis of Team Sittichinli/Arey. “I’m thrilled.”

Because Mel Sittichinli was out of commission with a broken wrist, Glen Tingmiak filled in for him to help the team take the championship.

Team Sittichinli/Arey will now compete in the Canadian Mixed Championships in Canmore, Alta and teams Mitchell and Robertson will eventually make their way down to the Everest Curling Club Championships in Ottawa.

“I’m so excited and happy,” said skip Stephen Robertson. “It takes a bit of the sting out of the poor performance this weekend.”

Robertson will be hoping to repeat his 2015 victory during his last visit to the championship.

Inuvik Curling club president Nick Saturnino said there were seven teams in the mixed competitions and six teams in the club championships.

“There were four men’s teams and two women’s team last weekend,” said Saturnino, who added the club was back in black after a highly successful fundraising raffle for the club’s activities. “We’re paying for the trip to Yellowknife we took in February. It’s all for the youth.”