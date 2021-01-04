A woman lost her driving privileges and was given a four-digit fine for being caught behind the wheel while impaired.

In Inuvik Territorial Court on Dec. 15 the woman, who will not be named because it is her first impaired driving conviction, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliLitres of blood. Judge Garth Malakoe fined her $2,000 and barred her from driving for a year.

“You don’t have to go far in your life, my life or anyone’s life in this room to realize people have been affected by drinking and driving,” said Malakoe in his judgment. “You have a good chance of hurting and killing someone. Something could have happened that day that sent you to jail forever.”

Crown prosecutor Matthew Scott told court RCMP spotted a black Chevrolet truck swerving on the road at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2020. After the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign — because it slid on the ice — police pulled the vehicle over, finding the woman sitting in the driver’s seat.

A road side test was completed, which the woman failed. Police then took her to the detachment and gave her two Breathalyzer tests, one which read 200 milligrams and the other which read 190 milligrams.