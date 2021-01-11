A man who damaged the wall of the CIBC lobby will have to complete 25 hours of community service.

In Inuvik Territorial Court Dec. 15 the man, who will not be identified because this is his first conviction, pleaded guilty to mischief in relation to property. Judge Garth Malakoe released the man on a conditional discharge, ordering him to complete 25 hours of community service.

Crown prosecutor Emma Skowron told court on Jan 7, 2020, the man walked into CIBC during business hours and began hitting the walls of the lobby.

Someone at the bank asked him to leave and he did. However, few minutes later he returned and began attacking the walls again. RCMP were then phoned and the man left again.

However, while police were attending the scene, the man returned a third time and was arrested.

Noting that there was damage to the wall from the man’s actions, Skowron added the Crown was seeking restitution for the damage.

“This seems to be a one-off that’s out of character for the accused,” she said.

Defence lawyer Alyssa Peeler told court the man had no memory of the incident and it happened while he was heavily intoxicated.

“Somebody has to fix it,” said Judge Malakoe in his decision. “If I had my way, it would be you. But it’s not going to work out that way.

“When you wreck the halls of a business, the price of doing business goes up.”