Across the Beaufort Delta, residents and communities found many creative ways to celebrate Canada Day while protecting each other from Covid-19.

Online contests were the mainstay, with many hamlets running jigging contests, Canada Day clothes contests and best lawn display contests. Many communities held parades throughout town, with residents joining fire trucks and RCMP cruisers as processions grew to over 20 vehicles in some places.

“Our community has been very understanding with everything that is going on with Covid-19 and that although we cannot physically gather as a community we continue to be resilient,” said Tuktoyaktuk assistant senior administrative officer Katrina Cockney. “We’d like to thank the Fire Department, the RCMP, Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation and all those who took part in the parade to show their pride in this great country that we call home.”

Festivities in Tuktoyaktuk weren’t just limited to the two-legged Canadians either — dogs of all shapes and sizes showed off their Canadian colours in the “Best Dressed Puppy” competition.

Parades were also held in Aklavik, with contests for best decorated Truck and 4-wheeler as they paraded through the hamlet. Recreation coordinator Dean McLeod said contests were held online throughout the day, including a best Cake Decoration contest.

“We were supposed to end this week with a big fishing derby, but due to the weather and high water fish are not going to be biting,” said McLeod. “But we didn’t have the rain, so we were able to get everything else done. Everybody was a winner that day.”

Paulatuk’s Moonlight Drum Dancers put on an hour-long show for the community and boat rides were offered to anyone who was interested. Family activities were held through the day including egg tosses, balloon bust races and square dances.

“The Rec Committee and the Community Corp co-sponsored a BBQ and held some outdoor fun events,” said Mayor Raymond Ruben. “A great day for all.”

Family Picnic in Sachs Harbour while Tsiigethchic hits the diamond

Sachs Harbour opted to keep things simple, having online contests and setting up a picnic package for families to go out and enjoy Canada Day in nature.

“We didn’t want to do any outdoor events, so we did a yard decorating contest,” said recreation coordinator Doreen Carpenter. “We decided to make to make hampers for each household. So we have 40 households to make picnic baskets for.

“We had hamburgers, hot dogs, cake mix, juices, watermelon, marshmallows, cheese. For the kids we had sand pales, a kite, bubbles and a s’more kit.

Meanwhile, Tsiigehtchic spiced their own Canada Day celebrations up with a three-team baseball tournament.

Recreation coordinator Sasha Blake said the charter community started with a community breakfast and followed with a Canada Day parade followed by bike and clothing contest.

Inuvik Drum reached out to representatives of Fort McPherson and Ulukhaktok but was unable to connect for an interview as of press time.