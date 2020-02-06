School lockdown, man arrested in Tsiigehtchic after threatening to obtain a firearm and ‘shoot everyone’

Both of Tsiigehtchic’s schools were locked down Feb. 6 after RCMP received a complaint about a man making multiple threats involving using a firearm.

Fort McPherson RCMP said they received a phone call Feb. 4 at approximately 12:53 p.m. about a man who was making multiple threats to obtain a firearm and “shoot everyone.”

Fort McPherson detachment requested the assistance of Inuvik RCMP and initiated lockdowns of both schools. The suspect was arrested at his residence without incident.

Schools resumed their regular schedule following the arrest.

Richard Andre, 60, of Tsiigehtchic, is charged with two counts of uttering threats and one count of fail to comply with release order. He has been remanded to Yellowknife for bail hearing.