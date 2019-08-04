Beaufort Delta schools awarded

Schools in Fort McPherson, Tsiigehtchic, Ulukhaktok and Aklavik each received over $1,000 for their participation in the 13th annual territorial "Drop the Pop" campaign.

Out of the 48 participating schools, Fort McPherson’s Chief Julius School, Tsiigehtchic’s Chief Paul Niditchie School, Ulukhaktok’s Helen Kalvak Elihakvik School and Aklavik’s Moose Kerr School were named as four of the 16 winners for the 2018-19 year.

Each school launched a number of their own healthy educational activities, and were awarded depending on how effective and unique their campaign was.

In Tsiigehtchic, for example, students and their families tracked how much money they were saving by not buying pop throughout the month of October. At the end of the month, the community as a whole ended up saving more than $1,900.

In addition to praising the winners for their efforts, Minister of Health and Social Services Glen Abernethy highlighted the negative effects that sugary drinks and low-nutrient foods can have on the health of youth.

“Initiatives like the Drop the Pop provide opportunities for students to learn about the effects of drinking sugary beverages and encourages leadership skills when it comes to making healthy lifestyle choices,” Abernethy said.