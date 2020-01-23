Aklavik man sentenced to 270 days for torching truck

An Aklavik man who pleaded guilty to arson with disregard for human life Sept. 25 was sentenced to 270 days in jail.

On Jan. 21, in Inuvik Supreme Court, Justice Andrew Mahar sentenced Brandon Cockney to 270 days in prison and put him on two years probation following his sentence.

Court heard that on Sept. 1, Cockney cause serious damage to a white Chevrolet truck owned by another individual by setting it on fire.

Because he had spent five days in custody, he gets eight days credit and has 262 days remaining.