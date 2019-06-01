East Three student wins bronze at national science fair

Fletcher Dares, a grade 9 student at East Three Secondary School, came away with a bronze medal in the intermediate category at the Canada Wide Science Fair that was hosted in Fredericton, NB from May 11 to 17.

“I tried to make a project that was capable of winning, and one that I was proud to bring to an event like the science fair,” said Dares.

His project, “The Effects of Low Earth Orbit on Digital Displays”, tested various digital displays – such as OLEDs, LCDs and LEDs – to see if they would survive in outer space conditions.

In addition to the bronze medal, he was also given a $1,000 scholarship to Western University in London, Ont.

“I wasn’t really there to win, but more for the experience. I’d recommend it to anyone. There were a lot of cool and awesome young people there with great projects,” he said.

Dares was one of three students representing the Beaufort Delta team. He was joined by fellow East Three students Hannah Gordon-Rogers and Race Vittrekwa-Blake.

All three students had participated in the school’s learning fair in April, where they were selected by a panel of judges to represent the region in the nation-wide science fair.