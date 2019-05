The Beaufort Delta True North All Starz finished with a 3-2 record in the Arctic Shootout tournament, their best record in the tournament to date

The 2019 Arctic Shootout basketball tournament will be a year to remember for the players of the Beaufort Delta True North All Starz, who made it to the semi-finals for the first time in all of their years competing in the tournament. Dennis Dulay, the organizer, coach and player for the True North All Starz,...