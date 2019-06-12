Photo feature: Inuvik’s second annual Pride Parade

The local fire department, hospital and legion were just some of the participating organizations

More than 200 community members marched in Inuvik’s second annual Pride Parade on June 8. This year’s parade featured floats from various organizations, such as the Inuvik Fire Department, the Legion, the Hospital, Parks Canada and more. The parade kicked off at around 11:30 am at Ingamo Hall, where the group went down MacKenzie Road before wrapping things up at East Three Secondary School. The town’s parade and all its merchandise were products of the members of the school’s Aurora Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club.

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna, right, marches down MacKenzie Road alongside Inuvik Mayor Natasha Kulikowski. Aaron Hemens/NNSL photo
Abe Drennan and his three-year-old son, Quinn, pose for a picture outside of East Three Secondary School following the parade. Aaron Hemens/NNSL photo
Three-year-old Eliana Prins was all smiles as she sat comfortably aboard the Inuvik Regional Hospitals float during the parade.Aaron Hemens/NNSL photo
Tessa Jenks held up her Love is Love sign with pride. Aaron Hemens/NNSL photo
Sean Whitcomb, a sergeant in arms at the Inuvik Legion McInnes Branch 220, waves at the camera as he marches down MacKenzie Road. Aaron Hemens/NNSL photo
Firefighter Kristal Tingmiak, left, and Sparky the Dog from the Inuvik Fire Department, held up the Pride flag as they marched through town. Aaron Hemens/NNSL photo
Aaron Hemens
