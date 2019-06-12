Photo feature: Inuvik’s second annual Pride Parade

More than 200 community members marched in Inuvik’s second annual Pride Parade on June 8. This year’s parade featured floats from various organizations, such as the Inuvik Fire Department, the Legion, the Hospital, Parks Canada and more. The parade kicked off at around 11:30 am at Ingamo Hall, where the group went down MacKenzie Road before wrapping things up at East Three Secondary School. The town’s parade and all its merchandise were products of the members of the school’s Aurora Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club.