Yellowknife’s Team Koe heading to Brier

Team Koe of Yellowknife will represent the NWT at the Tim Hortons Brier.

The squad won that right by emerging victorious at the NWT Curling Association’s Men’s Championships, held in Hay River from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Jamie Koe, skip of the winning team, has been to the Brier many times.

“This will be my 14th one,” he said, noting it is not a record for the number of appearances. “Gushue and the Howard guys have been there a ton. I don’t even know what the record is, but it’s a little more than that.”

Koe said the playdowns in Hay River featured some good curling.

“We struggled a few games, but we were able to put up a lot of points,” he said. “We didn’t lose any, but we had some close games for a while.”

Koe said the final game against Yellowknife’s Glen Hudy rink was no different.

“We were down 4-3 at one point, but then we got another three and got a big steal of three in the sixth that kind of sealed it,” he said.

The final score was 11-5 when the teams shook hands after the eighth end.

Koe said his team has not yet set goals for the Brier.

“Goal one was to get there, so we did that,” he said. “Now we’ll talk about the Brier and what’s next.”

Along with Koe, the team includes David Aho (third), Shardrach McLeod (second) and Cole Parsons (lead).

The Tim Hortons Brier will take place in Kingston, Ont., from Feb. 29 to March 8.

There were five teams at the playdowns to find an NWT representative for the national championships – three from Yellowknife and two from Hay River.