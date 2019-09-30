Search underway for four overdue fishermen

The group was due back before nightfall Sunday after departing Hay River's commercial dock: RCMP

A search and rescue operation has been launched in an effort to locate four overdue commercial fishermen on Great Slave Lake.

The four men left Hay River’s commercial dock early Sunday en route to Sulphur Point, on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, to check fishing nets, state police in a news release issued Monday. RCMP received a report the group was overdue around 4 a.m. Monday.

The fishermen were expected to be back before night time on Sunday.

Joint Rescue Command Center (Trenton) and 440 Squadron (Yellowknife) are arranging for aircraft to be deployed to scan the area for the four men, according to the news release from Hay River RCMP.

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel is assisting in the search.

With strong winds in the forecast, RCMP are urging community members not to put themselves at risk by assisting in the search and rescue effort.

Anyone with information about the overdue group is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.

Updates to follow.