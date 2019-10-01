Search continues for overdue fishermen on Great Slave Lake

There’s still no sign of a group of overdue fishermen amid an ongoing search and rescue operation on Great Slave Lake.

The search effort, led by Hay River RCMP and Joint Rescue Command Centre (Trenton), began Monday after the four men were reported overdue to police around 4 a.m.

The men, who left the commercial dock in Hay River early Sunday en route to Sulphur Point on the south shore of Great Slave Lake to check fishing nets, were expected to return before nightfall the same day.

Search efforts on Monday focused on the south shoreline from Hay River to Pine Point, with a 440 Squadron aircraft used to scan the area. The search area was then extended north on Great Slave Lake, states an update from RCMP.

A Transport Canada aircraft, using radar and infrared equipment, searched the lake and the area between Hay River and Yellowknife.

Tuesday’s search will focus on the northern shores of Great Slave Lake, from Yellowknife to Gros Cap, and from Hardisty Island toward the Mackenzie River, states the news release.

A Hercules aircraft and a helicopter have been deployed by JRCC. The Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association is also assisting in the search.

“We are continuing to coordinate the search efforts with the possibility of bringing additional aircraft and vessels” states Sgt. Brandon Humbke, of the Hay River RCMP.

“If there is any information on the missing person’s location(s), we ask you to contact the Hay River detachment” added Humbke.

While weather conditions improved overnight, RCMP are still urging community members not to assist in the search for their own safety.

Updates to follow.