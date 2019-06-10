Scotty Edgerton remembered

Scotty Edgerton, who once described himself as a ‘fixer’ of local governments in financial trouble, has passed away.

Edgerton, who was in his late 70s, died on June 3.

Over his many years in the North, the Hay River resident developed a reputation for helping out financially-troubled municipalities and Aboriginal governments.

At the time of his passing, he was working with the Hamlet of Fort Resolution, which has been experiencing financial difficulties.

Originally from Saskatoon, Edgerton worked for many Northern communities and organizations, including the Town of Hay River, the Hamlet of Enterprise, K’atlodeeche First Nation, Taloyoak in Nunavut, and elsewhere.

“I prefer the North. I feel comfortable working in the Aboriginal world,” he said in a 2016 interview with The Hub. “I seemed to fit in there. I don’t know why.”

At that time, Edgerton planned to try retirement, but he noted he had not been very successful staying away from work when a community would make offers for his services.

Tributes to Edgerton, whose actual first name was Tyson, came from many people upon his passing.

Coun. Keith Dohey said he appreciated and trusted Edgerton’s advice when he served as the Town of Hay River’s interim senior administrative officer for parts of 2015 and 2016.

“Scotty was always really positive with us,” said Dohey. “He was good to work with on council.”

“Scotty was more of a projects guy,” Dohey added. “I think he liked those term jobs where he could come in and right the ship a little bit and then pass it on to somebody else to take the reins over from him, and then move on to another place where he could get to work doing things like that.”

Former Hay River Mayor Brad Mapes called Edgerton a great man.

“Scotty was one of a kind,” Mapes wrote in a Facebook posting. “He worked his magic throughout many communities of the North by fixing financial issues. His knack of finding funding sources or simply figuring out ways to save money was amazing.”

The former mayor also praised Edgerton for being genuine and always willing to lend a hand when needed.

“He made everyone around him a better person,” Mapes wrote. “He enjoyed his laughter and would put many smiling faces on others around him.”

Sub-Chief Doug Lamalice said Edgerton was respected on the Hay River Reserve from his time working for K’atlodeeche First Nation.

“Everybody loves him over here,” said Lamalice, noting that Edgerton was especially close with elders.

Mayor Louis Balsillie of the Hamlet of Fort Resolution also praised Edgerton.

Balsillie noted that he met Edgerton when he first came to Fort Resolution in 1999 as the settlement council’s senior administrative officer.

“And with the recent trouble we’ve been having, we brought him back to help assist us in straightening out our organization,” said Balsillie in a Facebook posting. “And this is what he did and loved to do, going from community to community and helping out where he could. He will be greatly missed by myself and the community. We are thankful for all that he contributed to our hamlet.”