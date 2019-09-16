Schumann predicts major changes in makeup of NWT Legislative Assembly

Wally Schumann is predicting big changes in the Legislative Assembly as a result of the upcoming territorial election.

The incumbent MLA in Hay River South and cabinet minister believes there will be many brand-new MLAs after the election on Oct. 1.

Schumann noted there are going to be at least five new MLAs because five current ones are not seeking re-election, including four cabinet members.

“And I suspect, out of the other 14, there’s probably going to be a changeover,” he said. “My guess is another four to five people. So there’s probably going to be up to 10 people in the next assembly that will be brand new.”

There are 19 MLAs in total.

Schumann noted that, when he was first elected in 2015, there were 11 new MLAs.

The minister of Infrastructure, along with Industry, Tourism and Investment, said there will also be big changes in cabinet.

“There’s going to be some brand-new people onto Executive Council, and a good chance that a number of those people are not going to be returning members,” he said.

Schumann noted that he, Louis Sebert from Fort Smith and Caroline Cochrane from Yellowknife were chosen for cabinet in 2015 as first-time MLAs.

The departing members of the current cabinet are Premier Bob McLeod, Robert C. McLeod, Glen Abernethy and Alfred Moses.

Schumann was speaking on Sept. 13 at a luncheon for seniors at the clubroom of the Hay River Seniors’ Society.

Rocky Simpson, the challenger in Hay River South, is scheduled to talk at the next luncheon for seniors. The Hub will cover that event.