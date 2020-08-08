A retaining wall that is failing at Porritt Landing in Hay River is expected to be repaired this year.

“We have a plan of the repairs that are needed. They are required this year,” Stephane Millette, the director of recreation with the Town of Hay River, told the July 28 online meeting of town council.

The retaining wall is noticeably bowed outward.

Millette noted that the town will require a permit to proceed from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

“They have recommended that we apply for emergency authorization,” he said, noting the application was planned to be submitted on July 29. “And I’m fairly optimistic that we’ll have that approval and that we should be able to complete that work before snowfall.”

Millette said that the town has received confirmation of funding for the work through the Community Access Program of the GNWT’s Department of Infrastructure.

“So now it’s just a matter of making sure we have permitting and we can go forward with the work because it is near water and we have to make sure we have contingencies in place,” he said.

Glenn Smith, the town’s senior administrative officer, noted the municipality has two agreements with Infrastructure through the Community Access Program totalling about $150,000.

That funding will cover the repairs at Porritt Landing and some work at the Fisherman’s Wharf Pavilion.

A number of projects have taken place over the last couple of years to improve Porritt Landing, including the addition of finger docks.

A $40,000 dredging project last year removed silt that had built up over the years. That work was also funded by the GNWT.