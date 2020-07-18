There are no definitive plans on when Hay River town hall may return to regular opening hours for the public.

Town hall reopened on July 6 after being closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the hours during which members of the public can enter without appointment are restricted to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each workday.

At the July 7 online meeting of town council, Coun. Jeff Groenewegen asked when residents could expect a return to regular hours.

Sam Mugford, the town’s director of finances, said he didn’t have an estimate of when that might happen.

“We wanted to get the office reopened,” said Mugford. “We wanted to see how it’s going. We’re in unprecedented times and so we’re somewhat playing it by ear.”

Mayor Kandis Jameson said the situation will be monitored.