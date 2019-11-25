One-time Hay River doctor now medical director for area that includes town

Dr. Bing Guthrie of Yellowknife has been officially named as the medical director for the southern area of the NWT.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Dr. Bing Guthrie as the South Area Medical Director for the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority, in partnership with the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority,” stated a Nov. 18 announcement from Erin Griffiths, the CEO of the Hay River authority.

“This partnership between health and social services authorities is part of the one-system approach to delivery of care and services in the NWT,” added Griffiths. “In this position, he will oversee the deployment and development of integrated physician services of the southern regions of the NWT, including Hay River.”

Guthrie first came to the NWT to work as a general practitioner in Hay River in 1993 and stayed until 2000 when he left to complete his training in obstetrics and gynaecology.

“I have always had a fondness for this part of the territory, having raised my family there for a good chunk of their lives,” stated Guthrie in the news release.

The new medical director added he is looking forward to taking on the new and challenging role.

“I can see the recruitment difficulties the community faces and I felt I could offer some help, both by supporting the recruitment of their physicians and also assisting in guiding the medical direction of the health services in Hay River,” he said.

The role also involves overseeing the Fort Smith and Deh Cho regions.

“Although I have had less experience in these other communities, I felt due to my ties with the South Slave region I was in a good position to help,” Guthrie said. “My vision is to have stable sustainable services in these regions. When I first worked in Hay River, there was a lot of collegiality and collaboration amongst the various communities which I hope to foster once again.”