New Mountie arrives in Hay River for first posting

The Hay River RCMP Detachment welcomed its newest member on Oct. 9.

Hay River is Const. Mason Byrne’s first posting after he graduated from the RCMP’s training depot in Regina, Sask., on Sept. 30.

The new Mountie explained he joined the RCMP for a number of reasons.

“I have family members in the force who were an influence,” he said in information provided by the Hay River Detachment, while also pointing to the vast number of career opportunities the RCMP offers. “And I have a chance to be a small part of history in Canada’s national police force.”

As for coming North for his first posting, Byrne – who is originally from Chilliwack, B.C. – said he is interested in seeing more of the country and meeting new people.

In Hay River, the 22-year-old is particularly looking forward to seeing the Northern Lights.

While growing up in British Columbia, he was an active athlete, spending many years playing rugby and enjoying Alpine skiing around the southern part of the province.

Before becoming a member of the RCMP, Byrne was a lifesaving instructor and lifeguard.