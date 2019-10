A submerged vessel has been located in the search for a group of missing fishermen, but there’s still no sight of the four men reported overdue early Monday after departing from Hay River.

A Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC Trenton) CC138 Twin Otter aircraft spotted a “vessel that appeared to be partially submerged in the water near Windy Bay, on Great Slave Lake,” around 9 a.m. Tuesday, states an update from RCMP.

Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and Canadian Coast Guard vessels deployed to the vessel confirmed it was the boat used by the fishermen.

The search for the missing men continues.

Updates to follow.