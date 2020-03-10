Linda Duford named Hay River’s Citizen of the Year

Linda Duford, a well-known musician and music teacher, has been named Hay River’s Citizen of the Year.

“I can’t believe it,” she said, just after receiving the award at the annual gala of the Hay River Chamber of Commerce on March 7.

Paul Bickford/NNSL photo

“You think you don’t really deserve it,” she said. “There are so many wonderful people in this town.”

Duford has been a fiddler for many years, and has also passed on her musical knowledge to young and old over those years.

And in November of 2018, she opened The Purple Pick Studio, not long after she and her sister sold the family business, The Back Eddy restaurant.

“It’s just been a dream of mine,” Duford said of owning her own music studio, where she teaches fiddle, guitar, keyboards and more. “I’m living my dream.”

Duford is also a member of Hay River town council.

At the Chamber of Commerce gala, Niada Monkman was also honoured with the Customer Service Excellence Award.

Paul Bickford/NNSL photo

Monkman is a pharmacy technician at Ring’s Pharmacy.

“I’m shocked,” she said. “I don’t deserve this.”

It is the second time that Monkman has been recognized with the Customer Service Excellence Award.

It’s a great feeling to win the award, she said. “But it’s a little bit overwhelming, too.”

