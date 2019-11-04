L.A.C.E. UP! discourages vehicle use to boost health, environment

Residents of Hay River can get active throughout November with an initiative of the Mackenzie Recreation Association (MRA).

The initiative is called L.A.C.E UP!, which has existed for about three years.

The L.A.C.E. stands for Live Active, Commute Environmentally.

Dale Loutit, the president of the Mackenzie Recreation Association, explained the initiative is to encourage people to get to work or school in a different manner instead of taking a vehicle.

People can walk, cycle, snowshoe, run or ski to school or work.

“We kind of figured it would be a good way to motivate people to get out,” said Loutit, who is also the recreation programmer supervisor with the Town of Hay River.

“I know it sounds hokey and you hear it all the time, but the more active you are then the less tired you become,” she said, noting that being more active will also make a person feel better. “So this is a good way to do that.”

Plus, she said it would be good for the environment if vehicles are not used as often.

People can participate as individuals or as teams in the initiative, which runs from Nov. 2-29 in the communities covered by the MRA.

Participants can keep track of their commutes for chances to win weekly prizes and a grand prize of a fat-tire bike.

Interested persons can register before Nov. 22 by going to the MRA website and filling out a form.

Loutit said participants can register teams from their school, workplace or organization.

L.A.C.E. UP! has been growing in popularity each year since it started, the MRA president noted.

In fact, she has organized a team of eight this year at the Town of Hay River, which is an increase from the two or three involved in previous years.