Members of K’atlodeeche First Nation (KFN) have overwhelmingly voted in favour of establishing a land code — the band’s own land law for the Hay River Reserve.

After voting ended on July 29 in a ratification process, there were 144 votes in favour and eight against, along with one spoiled ballot.

Chief April Martel was pleased with the result.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “It’s a new chapter, a new milestone for K’atlodeeche First Nation as we’re the first signatory to land law in the Northwest Territories.”

It will be the basic land law of KFN and will replace the land management provisions of the Indian Act.

KFN becomes the 97th First Nation in Canada to opt for its own land law, which would cover land and resources.

Martel said she was amazed by the number of young people who became interested in the ratification process, along with many people living off reserve.

“It was really good,” she said. “It was good to see such a great turnout because during Covid we weren’t sure whether it was going to go through or not. We weren’t sure if anybody was interested. But they were interested.”

Martel said a new land law will be an advancement for KFN and will allow decisions to be made faster by leadership on the reserve, instead of sometimes waiting months for approval from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada and its minister.

“It’s good for business,” she said, noting it will even mean that non-members of KFN could start businesses on the Hay River Reserve.

Martel added it will also help band members trying to get a mortgage for a home on the reserve.

The chief estimated it will take a couple of months to draft the new land law.

KFN has been working towards a land code for several years and established a land code committee to move the process forward.