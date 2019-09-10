KFN honours employees

K’atlodeeche First Nation (KFN) held its first ceremony to recognize and honour its workers, including some long-time employees from the recent past.

“This is the first time that it’s happened for KFN to do recognitions,” said Catherine Heron, the band manager and acting CEO.

Heron said it was decided to have the ceremony now because KFN has a large number of employees with many years of service.

“And to not recognize the dedication of these employees it jumps out at me, actually,” she said, adding it was a way to thank them for their commitment to KFN.

The band has over 30 employees.

Heron noted that the GNWT recognizes employees in increments of five years.

The KFN ceremony took place on Aug. 26 during its annual assembly.

In future years, workers reaching employment milestones of five-year increments will be honoured.

To get the recognition program started, all current employees with at least five years of service were honoured this year with a card and a gift.

They are: Vivian Lafleur, Victim Services, 11 years; Wilfred Lafleur, manager, Evergreen Forestry, 22 years; Lenny Fabian, youth justice co-ordinator and youth worker, six years; Elaine Tambour of the KFN daycare, 19 years; Violet Fabian, community health representative, six years; Diane Sonfrere, finance clerk, 27 years; Clifford Fabian, Ehdah Cho Store manager, 14 years; Diane Tourangeau, finance, Evergreen Forestry, 30 years; Amos Cardinal, municipal worker, 13 years; Ken Norn, Naegha Zhia manager, 15 years; Carol Dixon, care worker, Judith Fabian Group Home, five years; Ruth Martel, care worker, Judith Fabian Group Home, five years; Dorothy Mandeville, care worker, Judith Fabian Group Home, nine years; Jessie Cayen, care worker, Judith Fabian Group Home, six years; and Lee Fabian, stock worker, Ehdah Cho Store, 14 years.

In addition, the recognition ceremony included honouring some past employees with long-time service to KFN.

They included Edith Norn (32 years), Clara Sabourin (19 years), Shirley King (30 years), Fred Martel Jr. (23 years), Roberta Tambour (24 years), Rita Plunkett (22 years) and former chief Roy Fabian (15 years).

Finally, KFN recognized some recent high school, college and university graduates as part of the ceremony.

They included Verna Buggins from Chief Sunrise Education Centre; Alana Lamalice, a Bachelor of Social Work from Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and Thompson Rivers University; Melissa Dexel, a Bachelor of Social Work from Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and Thompson Rivers University; Jennifer Lafleur, Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Calgary; and Savanah Fabian, a Diploma in Early Childhood Education from Aurora College.