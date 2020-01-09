Igloo returning to Hay River for third time

A multi-coloured igloo is returning to Hay River for the third time.

Teira Arnault plans to once again build the igloo, which first appeared in 2018 for the Arctic Winter Games and quickly became something of an icon at the Welcome to Hay River sign.

“A lot of people have been asking me to build it,” said Arnault.

She has already begun collecting milk cartons in which she creates the blocks of ice needed to create the igloo.

As of early January, she had 300 of the required 600 milk cartons, most being donated by the Tri R Recycling Depot and others coming from individuals.

Arnault hopes to start building the igloo by mid-January and have it completed by the end of the month.

“It’s around the same time every year,” she said. “You start after Christmas. I think I get bored sitting at home over the holidays.”

Arnault added that she enjoys getting outside to work on the project.

“I think it’s nice to look at when you come into town, and people are used to seeing it in the wintertime now,” she said. “This will be the third year, so people are looking forward to seeing it again.”

Arnault first built the igloo as a personal project to celebrate the Arctic Winter Games, and it instantly became popular with residents and visitors alike. That year, it was designed in the colours of the games.

Last year, it was created with colours representing the northern lights.

Arnault said she has not yet decided on the colours for this year’s igloo.

How long the igloo will remain standing once it is built depends on the weather.

Last year, it was built in February and removed for safety reasons on March 17 as it began to deteriorate with the arrival of warmer weather.