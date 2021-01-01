A documentary series – which began as an idea by a filmmaker originally from Hay River – hit television screens across Canada. That concept by Kelvin Redvers became High Arctic Haulers, which follows the annual summer sealift to Nunavut. “I actually pitched the original idea for the show,” said Redvers, who lives in Vancouver. The pitch – nearly five years before the show hit the air – was to the Vancouver production company Great Pacific Media, which brought Redvers on to work with a creative team to develop the concept. High Arctic Haulers premiered on Jan. 5 on CBC. The first season consisted of seven one-hour episodes. Redvers directed several of those episodes.

2020 welcomed with a difference

A change was well-received for the New Year’s Eve community fireworks display. On Dec. 31, the Town of Hay River presented only one show at 8 p.m., without another at midnight for the arrival of 2020. In recent years, there had been two shows – one at 8 p.m. and the other at midnight. “From all indications that I’ve received, things seemed to have went really well,” said Glenn Smith, then assistant senior administrative officer with the town. One goal was to offer a bigger fireworks display by combining the two shows. Smith noted one fireworks display was also more convenient for firefighters, who present the show.

Yk team wins playdowns for Scotties

The Kerry Galusha team from Yellowknife won the right to represent the NWT at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The Galusha squad won the NWT Ladies Championships – the playdowns for the Scotties – held from Jan. 9-12 in Hay River. There were five teams at the event – two from Yellowknife and three from Hay River. “We were very pleased that three teams from Hay River were there,” said Davida Delorey, then president of the Hay River Curling Club. The Scotties were held from Feb. 15-23 in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Igloo returns for third time

A multi-coloured igloo returned to Hay River for the third time. Teira Arnault again built the igloo, which first appeared in 2018 for the Arctic Winter Games and quickly became something of an icon at the Welcome to Hay River sign. “A lot of people have been asking me to build it,” said Arnault, adding she began construction in mid-January. Arnault first created the igloo as a personal project to celebrate the Arctic Winter Games, and it became popular with residents and visitors alike.

A helping hand from KFN to Australia

A member of K’atlodeeche First Nation was off to Australia to help battle a fire crisis. Raelene Lamalice of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) was one of four employees who headed to Australia on Jan. 16 as part of a group of Canadians sent to help fight extraordinary blazes. Lamalice, 28, served as a resource unit leader. Her job was to gather and co-ordinate information on a fire to ensure proper planning. “I’m excited for it,” she said prior to departing. Lamalice is an administrative assistant with ENR’s forest management division, which has offices on the Hay River Reserve, where she lives.

Council looks again at street naming policy

Hay River town council decided to take another look at its policy for naming or renaming streets. On Jan. 20, council received a recommendation from town administration to rename Fairway Drive to Hoffman Way, and Commercial Road to Grimsrud Road. Councillors tabled the recommendation. Coun. Brian Willows wondered how easy it is to get a street name changed. “And it just seems to me that it could be such a contentious issue in a community where there’s a lot of history, there’s a lot of family background,” he said. Council had approved a Town Property, Street Naming and Addressing Policy in October 2018.

Council hears complaints about taxi services

Hay River town council was hearing concerns about taxi services. “I think it’s something that we should keep an eye on because throughout the community it’s something that we’ve heard quite a bit about,” said Coun. Keith Dohey on Jan. 27. Council received a written report on the issue from Ross Potter, the director of protective services, particularly about an outreach to the community’s two cab companies to ensure compliance with a municipal bylaw. The Taxi License Bylaw specifies taxi operators must provide 24-hour service and operate two vehicles per company. The community’s two taxi companies are Reliable Cabs and Island Taxi. “The biggest single problem is finding employees,” said Island Taxi owner Garth Mackie.