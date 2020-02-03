Hay River Winter Celebration 2020 is on Feb. 8

Residents of Hay River and area will once again have the opportunity to celebrate the coldest season of the year.

The Town of Hay River and various organizations have joined forces for Winter Celebration 2020 on Feb. 8.

“I know everyone thinks it’s horrible and cold, and don’t want to get out and stuff like that,” said Dale Loutit, the recreation programmer supervisor with the town and the organizer of Winter Celebration.

“But honestly it’s the longest season we have. So it’s a good way to celebrate it. We should still enjoy the season.”

Loutit has co-ordinated a number of events in partnership with community organizations and groups.

The activities include:

a Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rec Centre;

a pancake breakfast sponsored by Aurora Ford from 10 a.m. To 11:30 a.m. at the Community Hall in the Rec Centre;

a showing of the movie Score: A Hockey Musical by the Hay River Film Society from 1 p.m. To 4 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the Rec Centre;

a free swim from 1 p.m. To 2 p.m. at the swimming pool sponsored by Local 6 of the Union of Northern Workers;

a winter and snow story time from 2 p.m. To 3 p.m. at NWT Centennial Library;

sledding and snowshoeing from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bob McMeekin Chamber Park;

a family ski and potluck at the ski club from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and

a free family dance at the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This will be the fourth year for Winter Celebration, which was held for the first time in 2016 and again in 2017 and 2019.

Loutit said the participating organizations welcomed the opportunity to be part of Winter Celebration.

“I just said Winter Celebration is here again and everyone just jumped for it,” she said.

Loutit explained that Winter Celebration is built for organizations to have their own events for the community, and she advertises it all under one banner.

“I hope that people come out and enjoy something that they’re interested in,” she said. “Pick something and do it, or try and do the whole list if they can, because a lot of this stuff is separated. Enjoy winter. Celebrate it.”