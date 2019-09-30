Hay River RCMP ask for public’s help after teen reported missing again

Dallas Casaway-Gray, 14, was last seen at his home just after midnight Monday

Police in Hay River are again asking for the public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old Dallas Casaway-Gray, who was last seen just after midnight Monday at his residence in town.

Casaway-Gray was reported missing earlier today, states a news release from RCMP.

He’s described by police as “First Nation, with short brown hair, brown eyes, measuring 5’8” (177 cm) and weighing approximately 136 lbs. (62 kg).”

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

It’s the third time Casaway-Gray has been reported missing in the last two weeks.

“RCMP publish press releases on missing persons and ask for the public’s assistance when they have exhausted all avenues of investigation to locate, and believe the missing person may need help or their safety could be at risk,” state RCMP in Monday’s news release.