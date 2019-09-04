Hay River death deemed non-suspicious

A 54-year-old man found deceased Aug. 31 on a trail in Hay River has been identified.

The deceased is Richard Arcand of Hay River, according to Cathy Menard, the chief coroner of the NWT.

No foul play is suspected in the death.

“It’s not suspicious,” said Menard.

The body has been sent to Edmonton for a post-mortem examination.

According to the RCMP, it received a call at about 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 regarding an unresponsive male found on a ravine trail near Riverview Drive.

Police officers attended the scene along with Emergency Medical Services and the NWT Coroner Service.

In a written statement, the RCMP said it is working with the Coroner Service on the investigation.

The RCMP also stated it will not be releasing more details for now, and directed further questions to the Coroner Service.

Menard was asked if it appears that the deceased man had suffered some kind of medical emergency.

“We don’t know all of that as of yet,” she said. “That’s part of the investigation that we’re working on.”

Menard said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body.