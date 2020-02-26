Hay Days Festival postponed until next year

The Hay Days Festival will be held off until next year.

The festival management committee announced in a media advisory on Tuesday that the premiere music and arts and cultural festival won’t be taking place until July 6 to 10, 2021.

“A number of key management roles were vacated due to personal commitments and several new members have joined the ranks to begin learning the hundreds of tasks involved under each of the committee leads,” reads the advisory.

The advisory states that the festival committee is aiming to have “a diverse and high quality series of events” to mark the 10th year next year. Taking the year off will allow for committee members to get caught up to speed with the organizational requirements and allow for more time to plan for the decade milestone.

Last year, the festival drew 70 NWT musicians and 15 NWT artisans and more than 40 musical, arts and performing arts workshops for all ages.

The full statement can be read at the festival Facebook page.