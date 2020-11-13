Brenda Hall believes Hay River could use a pre-Christmas market to help lift the spirit of the community in this time of Covid-19.

So the executive director of Growing Together has decided to proceed with the organization’s Handmade Market, which has been held just before Christmas for the past three years.

There was some consideration given to not having the Handmade Market this year, Hall said. “But I felt that the community could use something like this because the Handmade Market is very popular when it is at the museum. So I figured it will be just as popular this year moved to a different location.”

It could not be held at the Hay River Heritage Centre this year because it is now closed. So the new location will be the multipurpose room at the Hay River Community Centre.

The market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Hall noted the Handmade Market will also be good for artists.

“Usually the markets at Christmas are one of their biggest events of the year, and they’re just not happening,” she said. “So this will help the artists out, as well.”

Hall said other markets may be planned, but she has not heard of any so far this year.

The Handmade Market will have to observe capacity limits because of Covid-19.

“We’ll only have 10 vendors with one person at each table and we can allow 15 people at one time into the market,” said Hall.

She realizes that will have an impact on the social aspects of the market, where people would normally visit with friends.

“I’m thinking at least they have somewhere to go and get out, and perhaps they’ll see their friends on the way out,” she said. “We can’t encourage visiting there. It’s to go in, have a look, buy what you would like to buy, and then give somebody else a chance to come on in.”

As the name suggests, the Handmade Market features local handmade items.

That was the stipulation from the beginning, said Hall. “Some people can have a little bit of commercial things, but the majority of it has to be handmade. And everybody has complied with that throughout the years.”