After much delay, geotechnical testing is set to take place this month on land being targeted for development by the Town of Hay River.

The land is a wooded area being considered for the Fraser Place residential development.

“I just received an update last week from our consultant on that project,” Mike Auge, the town’s director of public works, told the June 30 online meeting of town council. “And they’re aiming to get it done towards the end of July and we will have the geotech report by the end of July.”

Judy Goucher, then the senior administrative officer with town, said the testing is the first step before completing the design for the land development. Then it goes back out to the public for rezoning based on that new design proposal.

Geotechnical testing, which was originally set for late March, was delayed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The number of lots the town hopes to develop has not yet been determined.

An earlier land development plan for the area called for something in the range of 20 lots.

Fraser Place would consist of part of the so-called Hay River Nature Park, a wooded area covering about a half-kilometre along the shore of the Hay River in the vicinity of the Keith Broadhead Memorial Twin Park.

Development there has been opposed by some residents and Healthy Habitat for Hay River, which is a subcommittee of Ecology North.

The issue of land development was raised at the June 30 meeting of council by Coun. Jeff Groenewegen, who said he has been hearing from people who would like to be able to purchase land in town.

“I guess the type of demand that I’m seeing right now is more or less certain people being really almost desperate for an opportunity to purchase something that’s suitable for themselves and their family,” he said.

Groenewegen suggested the town take another look at the idea of developing unserviced acreages, noting he was previously told that idea did not fit the town’s bylaws.

Goucher suggested that idea be looked at when town council meets this month to review its strategic plan.