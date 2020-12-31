A few years ago, an editorial in The Hub bid good riddance to 2016.

It seems quaint to imagine it now, but some people were thinking at the time that 2016 was the worst year ever in their lifetimes.

There were actually many reasons to believe that.

On the international stage, it seemed like a famous artist or sportsperson was dying every couple of weeks in 2016 – from Davie Bowie to Gordie Howe to Muhammad Ali to Prince to Leonard Cohen. And we could name more. It just seemed that 2016 was a deadly time to be a celebrity.

Of course, 2016 was also the year Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. No need for explanations there.

And in a cruel jab at Canadians, no NHL teams from the Great White North made the playoffs for the first time since the 1969-1970 season.

In Hay River, 2016 saw the collapse of Northern Transportation Company Ltd., the folding of the Hay River Lions Club, the closing of the Mackenzie Valley Petroleum Planning Office and a winter without an arena and curling club as the now Hay River Community Centre was being rebuilt.

Yes, by any way you want to look at it, 2016 was a tough year.

Then along came 2020.

This year, which is mercifully on the verge of ending, will now be the basis on which bad years will be judged.

Normally, The Hub editorializes on the year that was for its Year In Review issue, which will be hitting the streets on Jan. 6. If we do say so ourselves, it will be a fascinating reminder of how Hay River and area survived Covid-19, and what was lost this year and what impressively went ahead – pandemic be damned.

Once 2020 is done, The Hub will also be looking ahead to better days in 2021, and that’s what the editorial will focus on in the Year In Review issue.

As Christmas and New Year’s are almost upon us, The Hub would like to wish all our readers and everyone else a safe and happy festive season, and all the best in 2021.

It has been challenging covering Hay River as it made its way through a pandemic, but it has undoubtedly been interesting.

May You Live in Interesting Times – an ironic curse erroneously believed to be an old Chinese saying – became a lot clearer in 2020, no matter how it originated.

The year 2020 has been nothing if not interesting.

As much as people complain about 2020, it will be impossible to ever forget it. It will be a year that all of us will be talking about for the rest of our lives.

In years to come, some people will be telling their disbelieving grandchildren about it.