Concern has been raised at Hay River town council about complaints made regarding all-terrain vehicles being operated unsafely on the community’s streets.

During the July 28 online meeting of council, Coun. Keith Dohey suggested the matter should be discussed with the new commander of the RCMP detachment when he arrives in town later this month.

“There is an NWT ATV Act that this falls under and there is current existing legislation there,” Dohey said. “Maybe that’s something as a community we want to ask be made a little bit more of a priority.”

The councillor noted he did not know if the RCMP has the resources to deal with the problem.

“Maybe having a conversation with them about that might be beneficial as far as that goes because there seems to be more and more complaints coming from the public about it, and rightfully so,” he said, noting that the problem is prevalent in the community.

Mayor Kandis Jameson said she would discuss the matter with the RCMP.

Jameson noted the issue has been the topic of some Facebook discussion, which she hopes will bring it to the attention of the parents of young ATV riders.

“My biggest fear is that we’re going to have a major accident here with some of it,” she said.

Jameson also noted there is existing territorial legislation.

“And that’s why council has not gone ahead with a bylaw,” she said.

Jameson added that her understanding is that the RCMP have been issuing tickets.

“Hopefully, we can work together to find a solution to this,” said the mayor, adding that the town doesn’t want to have to say there’s no riding on town streets or property. “It would be a shame, because there are a lot of people that do operate as they should.”