Buffalo Joe McBryan receives high honour

Hay River’s Joe McBryan is one of two people named as the 2019 inductees to the Order of the Northwest Territories.

The order recognizes individuals who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of the NWT or elsewhere. It is the highest honour awarded to NWT residents by the territorial government.

The 2019 inductees were announced on Aug. 15 by the Order of the Northwest Territories Honours Advisory Council.

The other inductee is Lyda Fuller of Yellowknife.

“The Honours Advisory Council received a number of nominations this year and it was definitely a difficult choice,” stated a news release from the council. “The two recipients chosen are very deserving of this recognition as they have touched the lives of many northerners.”

McBryan, known as ‘Buffalo Joe’, was nominated for his work as president of Buffalo Airways.

“Joe’s generosity has helped families in need, provided sports teams and schools discounted fares, and assisted elders when they were short on airfare,” the Honours Advisory Council noted.

McBryan is also known worldwide from the former reality television series ‘Ice Pilots NWT’.

Fuller was nominated for her work in public service. She is the executive director of the YWCA NWT and is an advocate for services and programs that increase safety for women and families throughout the North.

The Order of the Northwest Territories was established in 2013.

A member can wear the insignia of the order as a decoration and use ‘O.N.W.T.’ after his or her name.